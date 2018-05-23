Politics TV
Former CIA Officer: ‘John Brennan Is Doing Putin’s Bidding’ With Claims Against Trump (VIDEO)
Former CIA officer Daniel Hoffman said John Brennan is “doing Vladimir Putin’s bidding” by speculating that the Russians have compromising information on President Trump.
During an MSNBC interview in March, Brennan, the CIA director under former President Obama, said Trump has a “fawning attitude toward” the Russian president and that may be because the Russians “have something on him.”
After Trump called on the Justice Department to look into if the FBI infiltrated or surveilled his presidential campaign for political purposes, Brennan tweeted that Trump was on a “disastrous path” and doing a great disservice to the nation. – READ MORE