Former CIA Officer: ‘John Brennan Is Doing Putin’s Bidding’ With Claims Against Trump (VIDEO)

Former CIA officer Daniel Hoffman said John Brennan is “doing Vladimir Putin’s bidding” by speculating that the Russians have compromising information on President Trump.

During an MSNBC interview in March, Brennan, the CIA director under former President Obama, said Trump has a “fawning attitude toward” the Russian president and that may be because the Russians “have something on him.”