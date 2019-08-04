The Kindness of Crowds in El Paso: People Line Up to Donate Blood to the Wounded in Texas Shooting

Out of horror, there is, thankfully, some good news.

People in El Paso, Texas, have been lining up to donate blood to their fellow citizens in the wake of a horrible tragedy early on Saturday in that besieged city. A mass shooting there now ranks among the worst such shootings in this country’s history.

“The bodies of those who died are still inside” the crime scene, Fox News reported late Saturday evening as investigators continue to handle the grim scene.

Yet the act of donating blood to perfect strangers — and giving up part of one’s weekend, on the fly, to do so — is enough to restore our faith in humanity after a despicable act of violence shredded a sense of calm on what had been an “ordinary” weekend day in the Lone Star State. Many families were doing back-to-school shopping ahead of a new school year. – READ MORE