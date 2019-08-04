This legally armed military man rushed into action to protect children during El Paso attack (VIDEO)

n every tragedy in this country we find out about the heroes who risk their own lives to try and help or save others. Already, El Paso is no exception.

Glen Oakley is one of those heroes. Oakley was in the Cielo Vista shopping mall Saturday when shots rang out and the violence and tragedy began to unfold outside of the Walmart next door. He was shopping in Foot Locker and heard the gunshots, he said. When he went into the mall he saw children running in fear and confusion.

“It was a whole bunch of kids in there,” he told NBC affiliate KTSM. “I hope nothing happened to the kids. I tried to pick up as many as I could and bring them out with me.” – READ MORE