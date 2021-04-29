‘The Earth Is On Fire And We’re All Going To Die Soon’: Dem Rep Pleads With Thunberg For Advice For Her Panicked 9-Year-Old Daughter

On Thursday, as she testified before Congress, teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg, 18, who repeatedly has issued dire predictions for the planet, played psychologist for one Democratic congresswoman. The congresswoman, who has three children, asked the 18-year-old to advise her on how to deal with her 9-year-old daughter who bewailed, “The Earth is on fire and we’re all going to die soon.”

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), the mother of three children, two teenage sons and a nine-year-old daughter, asked Thunberg: “I just want to ask you one question: I have a nine-year-old daughter, I have three kids, and I told my nine-year-old daughter that I was going to be speaking with you, and I said, ‘What do you think about the climate change?’ And she said, ‘The Earth is on fire and we’re all going to die soon.’”

“And I asked her how that made her feel, and she said that it made her feel angry,” Porter continued. “What should I tell my daughter and how should I help her and the youngest generation bear the emotional toll of the actions that we’re taking, fossil fuel companies are taking to destroy our planet?”

.@RepKatiePorter’s 9-year-old daughter said, “The Earth is on fire and we’re all going to die soon.” The congresswoman asked @GretaThunberg about the emotional toll of climate change on youth https://t.co/GTtIE58NSb pic.twitter.com/fYrE6y39cb — Peter Wade (@brooklynmutt) April 22, 2021

“Well, thank you for your question,” Thunberg replied. “That’s a big question. I know that there are many young people who feel angry and sad because of all the things that some people are doing to this planet and our futures and to the most affected people … today. And that’s very understandable. It would be strange if we didn’t feel that way because we wouldn’t have any empathy. But, of course, there is still much hope, and if we choose to take action, then we can do this. There’s unlimited things that we can do, and if we choose to act together, there are no limits to what we can accomplish. … The best medication against anger and anxiety is to take action yourself. So that’s what I would tell her, to take action herself because that will make her feel so much better.” – READ MORE

