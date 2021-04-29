Dem Gov Accused of Misusing Taxpayer Funds to Fight Sexual Assault Claim

New Mexico’s Democratic governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is under fire from top Republicans in the state for misusing taxpayer resources to push back on an accusation of sexual assault.

The top Republican in the state legislature is calling foul on Lujan Grisham for using her official staff to defend the governor against allegations that she grabbed a man’s crotch when they were initially made in 2019. The same government spokeswoman who initially defended the governor against the allegation of sexual assault now says she cannot comment on the allegation because it’s “not official state business.”

Jim Townsend, the Republican leader in the New Mexico House of Representatives, says the new statement indicates a misuse of government resources by Lujan Grisham, who has since paid off her accuser with campaign resources.

“Governor Lujan Grisham used her official office press secretary to defend her in the face of allegations of sexual harassment and to discredit her alleged victim in 2019,” Townsend told the Washington Free Beacon. “At face value, this looks like the clear misuse of taxpayer money by Michelle Lujan Grisham and raises even more questions about a serious issue filled with inconsistent statements and actions from the governor.”

Lujan Grisham’s government spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett told the press in December 2019 that the accusations made by campaign staffer James Hallinan were false, and offered the official government response to the allegations.- READ MORE

