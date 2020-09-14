‘The Atlantic’ Escalates Its TDS-Tantrum, Urges End To Nobel Peace Prize After Second Trump Nomination

Trump Derangement Syndrome at ‘The Atlantic’ Reaches a Fever Pitch

The poor dears.

The Atlantic is a magazine that will be 163 years old two days before the presidential election this year and, lemme tell ya, it’s not aging well right now.

Unlike many venerable publications, The Atlantic transitioned rather well to new media. There was always some very good stuff on the site, which helped offset the usual knee-jerk liberal fare.

Those days appear to be gone.

After its almost universally debunked hit piece about Trump and the military last week, the site has taken extreme umbrage at the fact the President Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize… twice in one week. Staff writer Graeme Wood wrote a lengthy piece calling for an end to the prize because of this. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --