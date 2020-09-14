Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police Endorses Donald Trump for Reelection

The Fraternal Order of Police’s (FOP) Chicago chapter announced it has endorsed President Donald Trump for reelection in November.

The police union’s board of directors voted on September 2 to back the president, according to NTD.

Following the announcement, chapter President John Catanzara said of Trump, “I will do whatever I can for him.”

“But there’s definitely people who are not going to be happy about it. There are more Democrats, locally speaking, but there’s even some Democrats who would agree that the current president has been very good for employment and law enforcement these days,” he noted.

When it came to Democrat policies, Catanzara accused Mayor Lori Lightfoot of “steering the ship into an iceberg full speed ahead without even blinking an eye as if the iceberg is going to break when you hit it,” according to Patch.com. – READ MORE

