The April Ratings Are A Major Win For Fox News And Sean Hannity

Cable news ratings for April show that Fox News continues to dominate, with Sean Hannity besting Rachel Maddow in the ratings.

AdWeek reports, "Hannity finished the month ranked No. 1 among total viewers (3.3 million) and No. 1 among the A25-54 demo (678,000). Rachel Maddow finished No. 2 across cable news in both categories."

