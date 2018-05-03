Scientists: Earth’s Magnetic Field Is Acting “Weird”, We Could Experience A “Shudder”

Scientists are saying that the Earth’s magnetic field is acting strangely, and at some point, we could all experience a shudder. Although we are being told we won’t experience a magnetic pole reversal in the near future, something incredibly strange is going on.

The Earth is showing signs that the poles will flip, yet scientists are denying it will happen soon.

The Earth has a fierce molten core that generates a magnetic field capable of defending our planet against devastating solar winds. This magnetic field is vital to life on Earth and has weakened by 15 percent over the last 200 years. This protective field acts as a shield against harmful solar radiation and extends thousands of miles into space and its magnetism affects everything from global communication to power grids.

Historically, Earth’s North and South magnetic poles have flipped every 200,000 or 300,000 years. However, the last flip was about 780,000 years ago, meaning our planet is well overdue. The latest satellite data, from the European Space Agency’s Swarm trio which monitors the Earth’s magnetic field, suggest a pole flip may be imminent. The satellites allow researchers to study changes building at the Earth’s core, where the magnetic field is generated. Their observations suggest molten iron and nickel are draining the energy out of the Earth’s core near where the magnetic field is generated. While scientists aren’t sure why exactly this happens, they describe it as a “restless activity” that suggests the magnetic field is preparing to flip. –SHTFPlan – READ MORE

