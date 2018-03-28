The ‘Alien Megastructure’ star is acting weird again

Early last year a far-off star captured the imagination of the scientific community thanks to its incredibly bizarre behavior. The star, which is officially named KIC 8462852 but is better known as “Tabby’s Star,” frequently goes dim at unpredictable intervals, and researchers were initially at a loss as to how to explain it. Later research suggested a cloud of dust was the culprit, but earlier this month the star’s light began to wane once more, and this time it got darker than ever.

The star’s odd behavior was first explained away as being caused by some kind of object occasionally obscuring its light, but the amount of light being blocked seemed far too high to be any old planet or moon. With that in mind, some researchers suggested perhaps a colossal alien structure was floating around the star, blocking much more light than a planet could. This so-called “alien megastructure” would indeed explain the light dips, but the idea is so far into the realm of science fiction that most scientists have dismissed it .

In January, a new explanation began to gain support. After a closer examination of the star with high-powered tools, scientists suggested that a massive cloud of dust was actually blocking the star’s light as it passed between the star and our vantage point here on Earth. A dust cloud could be much larger than a planet and provide enough dispersion to cause the dimming, but where the dust originated and why it hadn’t settled into a ring shape was still a mystery. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1