Gov. Cuomo Goes To Harlem Church, Drops Joke About Jews Dancing, Annoys Everyone

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who recently had a jubilant time inserting himself into a “student-led” march for gun control, took his act to a predominantly African-American church in Harlem this weekend, where he promptly made headlines by comparing various religious groups’ sense of “rhythm.”

“I want you to know as a matter of full disclosure, I am a Catholic,” Cuomo told congregants at the Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem on Sunday. “Catholics basically believe the same teachings that Baptists believe. We just do it without the rhythm. But we try.”

Not having quite enough tact to leave it at self-deprecating humor, Cuomo added, “We are not as without rhythm as some of our Jewish brothers and sisters.” The observation, he suggested, was prompted by the “ugly” dancing of Democratic consultant and Orthodox rabbi Hank Sheinkopf. “I was watching Mr. Sheinkopf here in the front row moving to the music,” said Cuomo. “It was ugly, I’ll tell you the truth.”

Unsurprisingly, Cuomo's comment raised some eyebrows. The NY Post — which began its coverage of the made-for-headlines quote with an appropriate "Oh vey!" — followed up by asking Sheinkopf what he thought about the joke.

