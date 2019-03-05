‘That’s Gone’: Bernie Sanders Brags About Ending Private Health Insurance, Claims It Justifies Higher Taxes (VIDEO)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) sat down for one of his first interviews since announcing his 2020 presidential bid to brag about how he will end private health insurance and raise taxes.

During an interview with “The Breakfast Club,” Sanders explained how he will be able to follow through with his long list of promises to the American people, including tuition-free college, “Medicare-for-all,” and an economic overhaul to combat climate change.

Sanders admitted right away that he is not planning on cutting taxes to move his agenda forward, saying, “I don’t say lower taxes.”

The senator explained that he isn’t afraid to say he will raise taxes because he believes his policies will save individual Americans so much that they won’t notice the money being taken by the government. He pointed to Canada’s system as a blueprint.- READ MORE