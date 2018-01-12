Texas Tech student questioned by TSA for brandishing school’s ‘finger gun’ salute

Taking a semester off from Texas Tech University to help her family recover from Hurricane Harvey, Diana Durkin was thrilled to return to campus for her sophomore year. But ironically, it was her enthusiasm that nearly halted her plans when she was stopped by the TSA before a Jan. 6 flight out of William P. Hobby Airport in Houston.

“I love Texas Tech. I love the people, I love the school. Anytime I see someone I get really excited,” the 19-year-old told BuzzFeed News.

In a nod to TTU’s mascot, the Masked Rider, Durkin said that Texas Tech fans often salute each other with a finger gun and a “Wreck ‘em” slogan when they see each other — which is exactly what got her flagged by the TSA.

Waiting on line for security, Durkin spotted a man in a Texas Tech hoodie, and reflexively threw up a finger gun, to which he gave an odd look. Moments after, a TSA agent led her out of line to question the gesture. Taking to Twitter in a panic to detail the incident, Durkin’s well-intentioned mishap soon went viral.

In the airport security line and I see someone wearing a Texas Tech hoodie and I look at them and do the gun hand signal because wreck em amiright tsa is now pulling me aside to talk to me :(( — diana (@dianadurkin) January 6, 2018

“‘What are you doing? You can’t do that in an airport,’” Durkin remembered the agent telling her, reports BuzzFeed. She added that the agent followed up by giving her a full screening and pat down, nearly sending Durkin to tears.– READ MORE

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) failed most undercover tests of security checkpoints conducted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), according to a report.

A source close to the operation told ABC News that the TSA’s failure rate was “in the ballpark” of 80 percent as tests found deficits in the TSA’s equipment, how the agency conducts screenings, and how it carries out security procedures.

The Department of Homeland Security offered eight suggestions on how to improve security at checkpoints in U.S. airports after the tests, but the recommendations are not public because the results of the tests are classified.

At the House Committee on Homeland Security briefing on the classified report, lawmakers called the TSA failures “disturbing.”