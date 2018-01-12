Seal Blasts Oprah, Hollywood For ‘Sanctimonious’ Hypocrisy On Weinstein

Internationally renowned musician Seal trashed Oprah Winfrey on social media just days after her widely praised speech at the Golden Globe Awards on sexual misconduct in Hollywood, calling her a “part of the problem for decades.”

In a fiery Instagram post Wednesday, Seal republished a pair of photos of Winfrey with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, including one in which she appears to be kissing the producer’s cheek. Overlayed on the photos, in all-caps, is the text: “When you have been part of the problem for decades, but suddenly they all think you are the solution.”

Seal added a sarcastic comment to the right of the photographs that suggested Winfrey knew Weinstein was mistreating women.

“Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad,” Seal wrote.

He added the hashtag “#SanctimoniousHollywood” to the post. – READ MORE

After talk show host, actress and all-around celebrity Oprah Winfrey delivered a speech at the Golden Globes award show this Sunday, the stock for Weight Watchers reportedly jumped by over 12 percent.

According to USA Today, Winfrey currently serves on Weight Watchers’ board and purchased $43.2 million worth of the company’s stock in 2015. Moreover, the stock’s value “jumped 12.2% in trading Monday to close at $52.62, up $5.71.”

TheBlaze notes that this means Winfrey would have earned “$36 million from Friday to Monday” had she sold her shares before the final bell. That’s true, though by Tuesday morning the stock had ranged even higher, peaking at $54.37.

Now, flashback to 2015, when Oprah invested $43.2 million in Weight Watchers. At that point the stock was valued at $6.79 per share, meaning she bought roughly 6.36 million shares. If she had sold the shares Tuesday morning, she’d have made roughly $345.79 million in profit. – READ MORE

Oprah Winfrey may believe that she’s primed for a 2020 presidential run after her “empowering” Golden Globes speech heralding a new era in women’s equality, free of abusive and manipulative entertainment industry mega-moguls. But when it comes to the most notorious offender among alleged Hollywood harassers — Harvey Weinstein — Oprah may have some explaining to do before she hits the campaign trail.

Like Meryl Streep, who also received flack for her longstanding relationship with the Miramax head — so longstanding, it seems impossible Streep was somehow excluded from hearing rumors of Harvey’s misbehavior — Oprah has been close friends with Weinstein for decades, palling around with the producer at industry events and political fundraisers. She even co-produced “The Butler” with Weinstein, just a few short years ago.

And according to one of Weinstein’s victims, Harvey was so close to Oprah, he used the relationship to seduce young actresses, taking them to parties where he could demonstrate his power by charming the daytime talk show host.

British actress Kadian Noble is one of several women suing Harvey Weinstein personally for what they say was predatory and harassing behavior. She claims Weinstein seduced her at a party where he introduced her to supermodels, and where Oprah was “swinging off his arm.”

“I thought, obviously, this man has something amazing in store for me. I felt completely played,” she said.​- READ MORE