Security
Texas man ‘nearly’ decapitates girlfriend with samurai sword, police say
A Texas man was charged with murder after “nearly” decapitating his girlfriend with a samurai sword he received as a gift, authorities said Thursday.
Police responded to a call Wednesday about a “cutting in progress” at a Houston apartment and found Aracely Jernigan, 36, dead on the living room floor, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Family members found Kenneth Wayne Lockings, Jr., 45, at the scene before police arrived and helped him turn himself in, the Chronicle reported, citing court documents.- READ MORE
Fox News