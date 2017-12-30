Texas man ‘nearly’ decapitates girlfriend with samurai sword, police say

A Texas man was charged with murder after “nearly” decapitating his girlfriend with a samurai sword he received as a gift, authorities said Thursday.

Police responded to a call Wednesday about a “cutting in progress” at a Houston apartment and found Aracely Jernigan, 36, dead on the living room floor, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Family members found Kenneth Wayne Lockings, Jr., 45, at the scene before police arrived and helped him turn himself in, the Chronicle reported, citing court documents.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *