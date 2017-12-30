Professor who blamed ‘Trumpism’ for Las Vegas massacre resigns

A far-left Drexel University professor — known for making inflammatory remarks on social media — is resigning from his teaching job, blaming a right-wing “internet mob” for alleged “harassment.”

George Ciccariello-Maher, an associate professor of politics and global studies at the Philadelphia school, will be leaving next year, he said in a statement Thursday.

He blamed “right-wing, white supremacist media outlets and internet mobs” that allegedly harassed him for nearly a year.

After December 31st, 2017, I will no longer work at Drexel University. pic.twitter.com/bAM37dbv1q — George Ciccariello (@ciccmaher) December 28, 2017

“Staying at Drexel in the eye of this storm has become detrimental to my own writing, speaking and organizing,” he wrote. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *