Professor who blamed ‘Trumpism’ for Las Vegas massacre resigns

A far-left Drexel University professor — known for making inflammatory remarks on social media — is resigning from his teaching job, blaming a right-wing “internet mob” for alleged “harassment.”

George Ciccariello-Maher, an associate professor of politics and global studies at the Philadelphia school, will be leaving next year, he said in a statement Thursday.

He blamed “right-wing, white supremacist media outlets and internet mobs” that allegedly harassed him for nearly a year.

“Staying at Drexel in the eye of this storm has become detrimental to my own writing, speaking and organizing,” he wrote. – READ MORE

A far-left Drexel University professor -- known for making inflammatory remarks on social media -- is resigning from his teaching job, blaming a right-wing “internet mob” for alleged “harassment.”
Fox News Fox News
