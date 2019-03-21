Texas man brings steer to Petco to test ‘all leashed pets are welcome’ policy

Don’t have a cow, man – unless it’s at Petco.

A man and woman from Texas couldn’t help but laugh as they recently walked their leashed steer into a Houston-area Petco to really see if “all leashed pets are welcome” at the store.

To Shelly Lumpkin and Vincent Browning’s surprise, the African Watusi was welcomed “with open arms,” Browning wrote on his Facebook page on Monday. “The staff members here are always super friendly and courteous to us. We really enjoy coming to this location…our favorite Petco BY FAR!!”

The post has since earned more than 400,000 views. – READ MORE