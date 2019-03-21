New Zealand bans sale of semi-automatic guns, assault rifles

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Wednesday that the country would ban the sale of all assault rifles and semi-automatic guns, less than a week after a shooter opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch, killing 50 people.

“Today I am announcing that New Zealand will ban all military-style semi-automatic weapons. We will also ban all assault rifles,” Ardern said at a press conference, according to The Guardian.

“We will ban all high-capacity magazines. We will ban all parts with the ability to convert semi-automatic or any other type of firearm into a military-style semi-automatic weapon. We will ban parts that cause a firearm to generate semi-automatic, automatic or close to automatic gunfire,” she continued.

The prime minister announced the new ban would take effect at 3 p.m. local time, with Ardern warning that dealers “should now cease” selling assault rifles and semi-automatic guns.

"In short, every semi-automatic weapon used in the terrorist attack on Friday will be banned in this country," Ardern said.