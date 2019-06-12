Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Bill Banning Funding of Abortion Providers

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas signed a bill into law that bans local governments from funding abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood.

Senate Bill 22 prohibits the state and local governments from contracting with abortion providers for any services at all, and ends “sweetheart rent deals,” such as one arrangement a Planned Parenthood facility had with the city of Austin for one dollar per year.

The legislation ultimately protects taxpayers from granting funds to abortion providers through state and local taxes.

Pro-life organization Live Action explained what happens when taxpayer funds are given to abortion providers – even if the money is not used directly for abortions. According to Live Action: