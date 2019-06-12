Chemical castration on certain sex offenders signed into law in Alabama

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed a bill that forces sex offenders convicted of crimes involving pre-teens to be chemically castrated before their parole.

Under the measure, HB 379, certain offenders must receive medication that blocks testosterone production before they are paroled from prison. A judge would decide when the medication could be stopped.

According to the new law, offenders must pay for the treatment, and they can’t be denied parole solely based on an inability to pay.

Republican Rep. Steve Hurst had proposed the measure for more than a decade.

“They have marked this child for life and the punishment should fit the crime,” Hurst told WIAT-TV in Birmingham. – READ MORE