Texas, Florida see big population gains, while New York, Illinois see big losses, Census Bureau data show

The exodus from two of the nation’s biggest Blue States continues, according to new numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau. Many Red States, meanwhile, continue to gain population, the figures show.

The biggest population losers between July 2017 and July 2018 were the high-tax, Democrat-controlled states of New York and Illinois.

In that one-year span, New York lost more than 48,000 residents, while Illinois’ population declined by more than 45,000, the figures show.

“It’s taxes. It’s corruption. It’s politics,” Mary Miller, a former Illinois resident, told the Chicago Tribune, explaining why she moved to Florida. “And I don’t mean Republicans or Democrats. It’s all of them.”

#ICYMI The U.S. #population grew by 0.6% and #Nevada and #Idaho were the nation’s fastest-growing states between July 1, 2017, and July 1, 2018. See the latest population estimates for your state here: https://t.co/VtTtXswTHt pic.twitter.com/Tos6im7TZ9 — U.S. Census Bureau (@uscensusbureau) December 21, 2018

It was the fifth straight year the state has seen a decline, the newspaper reported.- READ MORE