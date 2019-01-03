Dem bill would require presidential nominees disclose 10 years of tax returns

House Democrats are planning to introduce legislation that would expand the number of tax returns presidential nominees would be required to disclose, congressional aides confirmed to The Hill on Wednesday.

A House Democratic aide with knowledge of the bill said that under the bill, known as H.R. 1, presidential and vice presidential candidates would be required to make public 10 years of tax returns within 15 days of becoming their party’s nominees. Earlier, Democrats had said the measure would require presidential candidates to disclose three years of returns.

Congressional leaders typically reserve low bill numbers, like H.R. 1, for pieces of legislation they consider a top priority.

The legislation, which Democrats are planning to introduce early this year, is expected to include a host of provisions that would strengthen ethics laws and enforcement, facilitate voting and make campaign finance reforms. – READ MORE