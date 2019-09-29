Texas deputy shot from behind multiple times in traffic stop dies: police

A Texas sheriff’s deputy who was shot multiple times from behind while conducting a traffic stop on Friday afternoon has died, police said.

Sandeep Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and its first Sikh deputy, stopped a vehicle with two people inside around at 12:45 p.m.

One of the occupants was able to leave the vehicle, approach the deputy from behind and shoot him at least twice — “basically just shot him in a very ruthless, cold-blooded way,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Late Friday, the sheriff’s office announced that Robert Solis, 47, had been charged with capital murder in Dhaliwal’s death. Gonzalez tweeted that Solis was wanted on a parole violation warrant dating back to January 2017, when he was reportedly accused of threatening his girlfriend and possessing a prohibited weapon. Click2Houston reported that Solis was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in 2002 for aggravated kidnapping but was released on parole in 2014. His parole would have expired in 2022 – READ MORE