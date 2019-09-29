Flashback: Obama Admin Asked Ukraine to Investigate Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort

Former federal prosecutor Andrew C. McCarthy noted at National Review on Thursday that then-President Barack Obama’s administration asked Ukraine to investigate Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Paul Manafort, in 2016.

McCarthy notes the double standard — that Democrats want to impeach Trump for doing what Obama did — and which they have been telling the world for years was necessary to do to protect American national security.

As House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) told NBC News in March, his investigation into Trump dealt with “a present threat to our national security — whether the president and anybody around him are compromised by a foreign power.” If Trump colluded with Russia, or if the Russians had compromising information about him, they could hold enormous influence over the Trump administration — hence the need for investigation.

That is how Democrats defended the decision by intelligence and law enforcement officials under President Obama to conduct surveillance of Trump campaign associates — without warning Trump himself in a “defensive” briefing.

McCarthy notes that “the Obama administration’s law-enforcement agencies pressured their Ukrainian counterparts to revive a dormant corruption investigation of Paul Manafort” in the middle of the 2016 presidential election –READ MORE