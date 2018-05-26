Texas Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Owes $12k In Back Taxes

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez is blaming sitting Gov. Greg Abbott for the fact that she owes some $12,000 in overdue property taxes. Valdez, in a statement delivered by campaign spokesman Juan Bautista Dominguez, claimed that Abbott is responsible for the high property taxes in Texas.

According to online property tax records reviewed by mySanAntonio.com, Valdez owns or has an interest in some 15 properties, and has taxes that are considered delinquent on seven of them. County records show that Valdez has been making payments, but if they are not paid in full by July, the state will send them to a collection agency.

In addition, the Houston Chronicle noted that Valdez failed to provide several details on her official financial disclosure form going into her campaign. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1