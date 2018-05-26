Americans Share Their Thoughts on ‘Animals’ Comment in Poll — The Results Are Another Win for Trump

President Donald Trump faced a barrage of backlash after calling MS-13 members “animals” from critics who found the remark dehumanizing — but it looks like most Americans don’t have a problem with the president’s word choice.

A recent poll shows 56 percent of Americans believe President Trump’s “animals” comment was fair, compared to just 44 percent who found the characterization unfair. Fifty-two percent even went so far as to say terms that “dehumanize” members of the violent gang is acceptable.

The “animals” debate arose when President Trump used the term during a roundtable discussion on California’s “sanctuary state” policies after a sheriff pointed out how difficult it can be to deport MS-13 members.

“We are taking people out of the country, you wouldn’t believe how bad these people are,” he said in response. “These aren’t people. These are animals, and we’re taking them out of the country at a rate that’s never happened before.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1