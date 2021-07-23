Texas Dem who skirted votes on maskless DC flight says Texas needs ‘universal mask-wearing’

One of the six Texas Democrats who tested positive for COVID-19 after skirting a vote on an election reform bill called for mask-wearing to be adopted universally statewide to prevent the spread of the disease’s breakthrough variant.

Democrat Texas state Rep. Donna Howard took to Twitter on Wednesday calling for “universal mask-wearing” to prevent the spread of the highly contagious delta variant while sharing a post on the American Academy of Pediatrics’ updated guidance for schools.

“We need to follow the science here,” Howard wrote. “Texas needs to change course and allow for universal mask-wearing to prevent spread of the highly contagious delta variant, as children under 12 cannot get vaccinated yet.”

When asked for comment, Howard told Fox News on Wednesday that the tweet she referenced “was specifically regarding the American Academy of Pediatrics’ statement about school settings where children will be attending who have not been able to get a vaccination due to their ages.” – READ MORE

