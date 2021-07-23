PAINE IN THE MORNING: 10 things you need to know this Friday – July 23, 2021 (LISTEN)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

FedEx, UPS, Airbnb, and Delta Airlines websites all reporting outages as ‘911 lines down’ along East Coast – MULTIPLE major US companies have been knocked offline today due to a nationwide outage, including Airbnb, FedEx, Delta Airlines, and HBO Max.

Downdetector also flagged issues with Fidelity, USAA, UPS, Home Depot, Southwest Airlines, Costco, and Amazon’s websites from around midday on Thursday afternoon. – READ MORE

Government Could Run Out Of Cash in October or November If Debt Ceiling Isn’t Raised – Unless Congress raises or suspends the debt ceiling, the federal government will most likely run out of money in October or November, the Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday.

Congress suspended the debt ceiling, which limits the amount of outstanding federal borrowing to $22 trillion, in 2019. But that suspension runs out on August 1st of this year. – READ MORE

Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Jump 51,000 to 419,000 – The jobs market’s progress appeared to stall last week.

New claims for unemployment benefits soared by 51,000 to 419,000 for the week ended July 17, the Department of Labor said Thursday. – READ MORE

Biden alleges worker shortages are due to low wages – President Biden alleged Wednesday that some working-class industries are facing hiring shortages because of insufficient wages.

“A lot of people who worked as waiters and waitresses decided that they don’t want to do that anymore because there’s other opportunities at higher wages,” Biden said. “There’s not much distinction between not going back to work at a restaurant and not going back to work at a factory, so people are looking to change opportunities, change what they’re doing.” – READ MORE

Biden To Restaurant Owner Struggling To Find People To Hire: ‘Your Business’ Is ‘Going To Be In A Bind For A Little While’ – President Joe Biden gave an interesting answer during a CNN town hall event to a restaurant owner who is struggling to find people to hire, telling the owner that his business might be in a “bind” for a while and suggesting that maybe other businesses with similar problems need to pay more money to workers.

“We employ hundreds of hard-working team members throughout the state of Ohio and across the country. And we’re looking to hire more every day as we try to restart our restaurant business,” John Lanni, a Republican, said to Biden. “The entire industry, amongst other industries, continue to struggle to find employees. How do you and the Biden administration plan to incentivize those that haven’t returned to work yet? Hiring is our top priority right now.” – READ MORE

Michigan Repeals Emergency Powers Law Gretchen Whitmer Exploited for Endless, Unilateral Lockdowns – The Michigan legislature completed repealing an emergency powers law Wednesday that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) exploited to maintain a perpetual lockdown for months.

A citizens initiative triggered a legislative vote to repeal the 1945 law that was immune to a Whitmer veto. Last week, the Senate voted to repeal the law. On Wednesday, it was the House’s turn. – READ MORE

White House weighs pushing masks as COVID cases increase – The Biden administration is reportedly weighing whether to formally urge vaccinated Americans to once again mask up as the country experiences an increase in the number of COVID-19 delta variant cases.

White House aides are in talks with officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about proposed messaging to the public, the Washington Post reported. – READ MORE

Suspected FBI Leaker Could Evade Consequences – A senior FBI official found guilty of misconduct for accepting unauthorized gifts from journalists, including tickets to pricy black-tie dinners, in 2016 could evade consequences because the official resigned before the investigation was completed, the Department of Justice inspector general said Tuesday.

The misconduct finding is part of a years-long Justice Department inspector general investigation into FBI media leaks during the 2016 election. In 2018, the inspector general’s office said it was probing “numerous FBI employees, at all levels of the organization and with no official reason to be in contact with the media, who were nevertheless in frequent contact with reporters.” – READ MORE

Psaki: We Will Not Tell Public How Many People On White House Campus Test Positive For COVID – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday that the administration will not release numbers about how many people working for the administration on the White House campus have tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s been a couple of days since we talked about the breakthrough case on the campus here and that you acknowledge there were additional breakthrough cases,” a reporter said during the press briefing. “Can you give us now the number of breakthrough cases that have occurred during the Biden presidency?” – READ MORE

NFL says COVID outbreaks among unvaccinated players may result in forfeiting games, loss of pay in new policy – The NFL is continuing to come down hard on unvaccinated players as a new memo released Thursday states that teams could potentially forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak amongst unvaccinated players.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said in the memo, obtained by The Associated Press, that the league does not intend to add another week to accommodate games that cannot be rescheduled due to an outbreak. – READ MORE

Aussie Man Rappels Using Bedsheets to Escape Perth Hotel Quarantine – An Australian man has allegedly fled a hotel quarantine in Perth by escaping through a window and rappeling down the external wall using bedsheets tied together like a rope. – READ MORE