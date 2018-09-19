Texas Declares ‘Final Victory’ in Voter ID Lawsuit

A United States District Court Judge Dismissed The Lawsuit Which Challenged The Texas Voter Id Law, Announced Attorney General Ken Paxton Late Monday.

The 2017 Texas voter ID law (SB 5) cleared its final hurdle when the Fifth Circuit honored a request made last month by the opponents of the state’s voter ID law to dismiss any remaining claims since the matter was settled and there was nothing left to pursue in this case. This marked the end of seven years of litigation over the state’s attempts to enact a voter ID law.

“I’m proud of the successful fight my office waged to defend Texas’ voter ID law,” saidPaxton in a prepared statement. “With this major legal victory, voter ID requirements remain in place going forward to prevent fraud and ensure that election results accurately reflect the will of Texas voters.”

In August 2017, Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos issued a permanent injunction against SB 5, saying it did not fully ameliorate “discriminatory features” of SB 14, the original 2011 voter ID law, which SB 5 was created to replace.

SB 14 required one of seven state-approved forms of photo identification to vote. The Texas law was challenged by the U.S. Department of Justice under the Obama administration as flawed and discriminatory against Hispanics and African-American voters. In 2014, Ramos threw out SB 14. The state appealed the ruling to the Fifth Circuit which largely upheld the Ramos opinion, although they ordered a temporary voter ID solution for Texas in the 2016 presidential election. – READ MORE

A Mexican national pleaded guilty to voter impersonation and ineligible voting charges on Thursday and will be deported after serving 10 years in jail.

Laura Janeth Garza, 38, stole an American’s identity and illegally registered to vote in Harris County, Texas, the Houston Chronicle reported Thursday.

Garza was also given probation for 10 years and charged with a $10,000 fine along with serving time in jail and deportation, a news release from the Texas Office of the Attorney General said Thursday.

She casted ballots under the name of Angie Yadira Zamora in 2004 and 2012, according to the Chronicle. She also voted in the 2016 presidential election. – READ MORE