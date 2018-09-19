Elizabeth Warren Fundraises off Sexual Misconduct Allegation Against Kavanaugh

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-ma) Is Exploiting A Sexual Misconduct Allegation Leveled Against Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh To Seek Campaign Contributions.

In a fundraising email sent Monday, Warren called on recipients to make financial contributions to her Senate campaign, while showering praise on California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford, who broke her silence in an interview with the Washington Post Sunday about 36-year-old misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh. “Christine Blasey Ford has done a brave thing in coming forward. She deserves to be heard and treated with respect. Now it’s the Senate’s job to make sure that happens,” the emailreads.

Ford alleges an inebriated Kavanaugh groped her during a Maryland house party in the 1980s. According to Ford, Mike Judge, a friend of Kavanaugh, pounced on the two, sending them both tumbling, prompting her to flee the room. – READ MORE

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said Thursday she believes it’s time for White House officials to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of removing President Trump from office.

The comments come one day after a blistering op-ed published in The New York Times by an anonymous senior administration official that blasted Trump as amoral and “anti-democratic” and said staffers must constantly rebut the president’s “misguided impulses” and “worst inclinations.”

“If senior administration officials think the president of the United States is not able to do his job, then they should invoke the 25th Amendment,” Warren told CNN.

“The Constitution provides for a procedure whenever the vice president and senior officials think the president can’t do his job. It does not provide that senior officials go around the president — take documents off his desk, write anonymous op-eds. … Every one of these officials have sworn to uphold the Constitution of the United States. It’s time for them to do their job,” she added. – READ MORE