Texas’ Abbott says he’ll sign bill that will prevent cities from defunding police

Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Republican, tweeted out late Sunday that he intends to sign a bill that would essentially prevent cities in the state to defund police departments.
The governor retweeted a post from Kenneth Casaday, the president of the Austin Police Association, that was critical of the response time for a shooting call early Sunday.
This is what defunding the police looks like.
Austin is incapable of timely responding to a victim shot in the head.
Texas won’t tolerate this.
We’re about to pass a law-that I will sign-that will prevent cities from defunding police.
Sanity & safety will return. https://t.co/UtQVoUXzBL
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 24, 2021
Casaday said the call came in at 5:35 a.m. and there were no units available in the city to respond for 12 minutes. He said the victim suffered a critical injury after being shot in the head. Police finally arrived at the scene at 5:51 a.m., he said.
Abbott used the shooting to underscore the need for police funding and said, “This is what defunding the police looks like.”- READ MORE
