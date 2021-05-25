Texas’ Abbott says he’ll sign bill that will prevent cities from defunding police

Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Republican, tweeted out late Sunday that he intends to sign a bill that would essentially prevent cities in the state to defund police departments.

The governor retweeted a post from Kenneth Casaday, the president of the Austin Police Association, that was critical of the response time for a shooting call early Sunday.

This is what defunding the police looks like. Austin is incapable of timely responding to a victim shot in the head. Texas won’t tolerate this. We’re about to pass a law-that I will sign-that will prevent cities from defunding police. Sanity & safety will return. https://t.co/UtQVoUXzBL — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 24, 2021

Casaday said the call came in at 5:35 a.m. and there were no units available in the city to respond for 12 minutes. He said the victim suffered a critical injury after being shot in the head. Police finally arrived at the scene at 5:51 a.m., he said.

Abbott used the shooting to underscore the need for police funding and said, “This is what defunding the police looks like.”- READ MORE

