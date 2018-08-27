“Terrorist Attack” Manual Targeting Atlanta Hospital Found At New Mexico Jihad Compound

A handwritten document titled “Phases of a Terrorist Attack” was found at a New Mexico encampment where the son of a famous New York Imam allegedly murdered his three-year-old son and trained several children to commit acts of terrorism, reports CNN.

The handwritten document contained “instructions for ‘The one-time terrorist,‘ instructions on the use of a ‘choke point,’ a location ‘called the ideal attack site,’ the ‘ability to defend the safe haven,’ the ‘ability to escape-perimeter rings,’ and ‘sniper position detection procedure,'” according to the court filing.

Some of the children at the compound told police that Morten allegedly “stated he wished to die in Jihad, as a martyr,” prosecutors said in the motion.

“At times, Jany Leveille would laugh and joke about dying in Jihad as would Subhanna Wahhaj,” according to the court document. –CNN

(…)

In particular, the Jihadis were targeting Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta – after Leveille in a journal “expressed her displeasure with Grady Hospital … due to the treatment she and her mother received there,” according to the document. – READ MORE

Authorities in New Mexico announced new charges Friday against two adults previously arrested at a compound linked to “extremist Muslims” regarding the death of a missing 3-year-old boy.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, the boy’s father, and Jany Leveille were charged with abuse of a child resulting in the death of a child and conspiracy to commit abuse of a child, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said in a Friday news release.

The new allegations come after health officials last week revealed a child’s remains that had been located at the compound were positively identified by the Office of the Medical Investigator as Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, the defendant’s son.

The cause of death was not released.

“This has been a very involved and lengthy process, but it is the only lawful way to build a solid criminal case,” Hogrefe said. “We now know the child died on December 24, 2017 and was concealed at the compound, which was suspected early in the investigation.” – READ MORE