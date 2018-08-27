Republicans Are Stepping up to the Plate to Stop Wasteful Spending of Taxpayer Money on Animal Testing

Several federal government agencies have been exposed recently for wasting taxpayer money on cruel and ineffective animal tests — and new trends show growing support among Republicans to put an end to the practice.

According to Pew research, more Americans than ever now oppose animal testing, up to 52 percent from just 43 percent back in 2009. GOP opposition to animal testing, likewise, has skyrocketed from just 33 percent in 2009 to a whopping 48 percent now.

When it comes to the taxpayer-funded animal tests conducted by a slew of federal agencies over the years — including the Department of Veterans Affairs’ deadly experiments on dogs and the Department of Agriculture’s secret pattern of killing kittens — it looks like Republicans are sick and tired of picking up the tab.

Some recent examples of current GOP-led efforts to cut wasteful government animal testing include:

Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA) leading the effort to end painful testing on dogs at the Dept of Veterans Affairs, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) leading efforts to end EPA animal testing, Rep. Erik Paulsen (R-MN) leading efforts to retire dogs, cats and monkeys after government experiments, Rep. Mike Bishop (R-MI) leading efforts to end painful testing on kittens at the USDA

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson asks why he should have to follow United States law when the children of illegal aliens are rewarded with birthright citizenship.

In a segment dedicated to the issue of “anchor babies,” the term commonly used to refer to the children of foreign nationals who receive immediate U.S. citizenship, Carlson said Americans should not have to follow the law if illegal aliens are not required to, and even more so, rewarded with citizenship for their children regardless whether they follow the law or not.

CARLSON: If we're rewarding foreign nationals who break our laws, why should I have to pay my taxes? Why should I have to, as an American citizen, have to obey the laws? I mean, I guess that's a rhetorical question, but what's the message that we're sending? I have to obey every law or else I go to jail, but a foreign national can show up and give the finger to our justice system and get rewarded for it. How does that work exactly? [Emphasis added]