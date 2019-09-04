‘Terrible, Terrible Judgment’ by Jim Comey and His Team

Speaking on the Fox News program “America’s Newsroom” on Wednesday morning, Ari Fleischer, a press secretary for former President George W. Bush for more than two years and a Fox News contributor, said the recently released inspector general’s report shows “terrible, terrible judgment” on the part of fired FBI head Jim Comey and his team.

“That’s the judgment part that I find so worrisome … If did this to Donald Trump, who else did they wrong?” he also said.

The IG report indicated that Comey immediately shared details from a post-election briefing for then-President-Elect Donald Trump with the FBI’s Russia team.

Except Paul Revere was right. The British were coming. James Comey was wrong. There was no collusion. Comey’s vain-glorious leaking put the nation through two years of terrible strife. Comey overreacted, showed poor judgement and broke FBI rules. Comey is no Revere. https://t.co/8ujVxRPacI — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 2, 2019

That revelation is the latest indication that traditional transition briefings were used to update not just the incoming president of the United States and his team — but to gather intelligence for an ongoing FBI investigation.

The long-awaited report from the Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitzlast Thursday said that Comey violated FBI policies by drafting, leaking and retaining his memos, which documented private discussions he had with the president, as Fox News and many other outlets reported.