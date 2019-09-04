MSNBC Cheers Walmart Move to Reduce Gun Sales (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MSNBC anchors Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle on Tuesday praised Walmart for choosing to “step up” and limit what guns and ammunition it will sell in stores.

Walmart moved to stop selling ammunition for handguns and so-called assault weapons, such as the AR-15, saying its decision was spurred by the August 3 shooting at a Walmart in El Paso. Velshi and Ruhle enthusiastically greeted the news on their eponymous daytime show, with Ruhle singling out Walmart CEO Doug McMillon for recognition.

“To see Doug McMillon, the current CEO, sort of stand up and step up at a time like this. This is a massive move,” Ruhle said. – READ MORE