Tens of Thousands Converge on Berlin to Denounce Coronavirus Restrictions

BERLIN—Tens of thousands of protesters occupied the center of the German capital for the second time in a month on Saturday, denouncing pandemic restrictions in defiance of governments that are battling a resurgence of infections.

Berlin authorities said some 35,000 to 38,000 demonstrators from Germany and elsewhere in Europe gathered throughout the day. In the early afternoon police broke up a march through Berlin’s Mitte district after tens of thousands of protesters disregarded safety measures, but the main rally still took place in the afternoon.