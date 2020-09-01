Biden: If Trump Is Reelected, Violence Won’t Stop

On Monday morning, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden issued a tweet insinuating that if he is elected, the current violence around the country will stop, but if President Trump is elected it will continue.

Biden tweeted, “Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected?”

Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected? — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 31, 2020

Biden’s claim that he is the proper candidate to stop the violence from people who generally promote left-wing causes, particularly Black Lives Matter and defunding the police, contradicts a prediction made by his choice of a vice-presidential candidate. In June, Senator Kamala Harris told Stephen Colbert that the protests were “Not gonna stop.” – READ MORE

