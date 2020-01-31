Tennessee Lawmaker Introduces Bill Labeling CNN, Washington Post as ‘Fake News’

Tennessee State Rep. Micah Van Huss (R) on Wednesday proposed legislation in the state’s General Assembly which would recognize CNN and the Washington Post as “fake news.”

The filed bill brands CNN and the Post as both “fake news” and “part of the media wing of the Democratic Party.” The text also accuses the corporate media outlets of “denigrating our citizens and implying that they are weak-minded followers instead of people exercising their rights that our veterans paid for with their blood” — an apparent reference to a recent CNN segment, in which anchor Don Lemon and guests Rick Wilson and Wajahat Ali laughed and mocked Trump supporters as illiterate “credulous rubes.”

In a Facebook post, Van Huss wrote that he filed the bill on behalf of voters who are “tired of fake news” and Republicans who refuse to confront it.

CNN has promulgated numerous demonstrably false reports and conspiracy-theory punditry in the Trump era, sparking ire from President Trump and his supporters. – READ MORE