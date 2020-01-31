WV Governor Invites 2A Virginia Counties to Secede to His State

Governor Jim Justice (R) on Tuesday invited Virginia counties weighed down by Democrat gun control to secede from the Old Dominion and become part of West Virginia.

WSET reports Justice referenced West Virginia’s emergence as a state in 1863, the result of seceding from overreaching Virginia Democrats at the time, and made clear the invitation for counties to secede which was extended then remains standing today.

During a joint press conference with Liberty University president Jerry Falwell, Justice said, “A long time ago, the infringement of fundamental values” led to the formation of West Virginia. This point comes as Virginia Democrats continue their focused attack on Second Amendment rights; it comes as more than 100 local governments in Virginia have declared themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries in the face of infringement on fundamental gun rights.

Justice added, “West Virginia is an incredible state…If you’re not truly happy with where you are, we stand with open arms to take you from Virginia or wherever you may be. We stand strongly behind the Second Amendment, we stand strongly behind the unborn.” – READ MORE