Teens snort condoms then pull them through mouths in disturbing new trend

Tide Pods are so January.

Now teens are taking on an even grosser challenge in pursuit of Internet fame — and this one is making stomachs turn, as it is as disgusting as it is dangerous.

The latest challenge involves snorting a condom up one nostril,  inhaling, and finally pulling it from the throat out the mouth.

Like other viral fads, this one has been around for years but is just now catching fire on social media, mostly via YouTube.

Health authorities warn that the new “game” poses a real risk and can kill. – READ MORE

It is disgusting as it is dangerous and, yes, absurd.
