MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to ‘catfishing’ murder of boy, 15, in Massachusetts

A member of the MS-13 street gang pleaded guilty to the 2015 killing of a teenage boy, who was lured on a date before being brutally murdered in Massachusetts, officials said Monday.

The U.S Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced Carlos Melara, 21, pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, or RICO conspiracy.

The El Salvador native who was in the country illegally was one of the 61 people named in a fifth superseding indictment targeting the criminal activities of alleged leaders, members and associates of MS-13.

Federal prosecutors said Melara, Henry Josue Parada Martinez and another unnamed MS-13 member participated in the Sept. 7, 2015 killing of the 15-year-old boy on Constitution Beach in East Boston.

“The defendants targeted the victim in a ‘catfishing’ scheme in which they used a fake Facebook account to trick the victim into thinking he was talking to a girl. In reality, the Facebook account was being controlled by MS-13 members to lure in suspected gang rivals so that the gang could murder them,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1