Teenager Teams Up With Wounded Iraq Veteran To Shovel The Neighborhood’s Snow

Teenager Noah Triggs teamed up with his neighbor, Iraq War veteran Sgt. Justin Anderson, to help clear out the snow from their neighborhood, and their efforts are going viral.

Anderson, who suffered from brain cancer in 2013 and lost his leg in Iraq in 2014, said he was gifted a track chair by The Independence Fund to help enhance his mobility.

“Honestly, it was an opportunity brought by The Independence Fund, obviously, with them donating the chair to me. And I just figured, you know, my community has really supported me through some of my different struggles and why not give back in some way, shape, or form,” Anderson said. “And I figured this was the best way to do so.”

Triggs said he saw Anderson plowing alone in the street in their Nebraska town and felt the urge to get on his snow blower and help the veteran out.

“I saw him plowing the streets and so I was like, you know, I might as well hop on my snow blower and help him out,” Triggs said.

Anderson expressed his admiration for Triggs and said his positive influence has been felt throughout the entire community.

“You know, honestly, I have a lot of admiration for Noah. It really shows how a community can come together … And now I try not to use this too much, but an older generation like myself can really, you know, come together and age doesn’t matter,” he said. “It’s just a sense of that camaraderie of the military community and us being able to do this together.”

