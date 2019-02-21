Liz Warren Gives List Of Issues For Which She Would Declare National Emergency

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren listed of a number of issues for which she would declare a national emergency if elected President in 2020 Tuesday night.

Warren, a 2020 hopeful, appeared on the “Late Late show,” alongside rapper 50 cent, to discuss her campaign and the large group of Democrats that have already announced their candidacy. She also discussed her plans if she were to be elected to office, giving a list of things for which she would declare a national emergency, as President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to build a wall on the southern border to prevent in the inflow of criminal aliens.

When asked what specific issues Warren would declare a national emergency over, she said “climate change, gun violence, student loan debt, right off the top. That’s what we ought to be working on.”

The Massachusetts Democrat, who announced her presidential bid on December 31, also released a new universal child care plan on Tuesday.

“Today, in more than half the states in the country, a year of childcare costs more than a year of in-state college tuition,” Warren said. “We’re placing a huge financial burden on working families looking to find a safe and nurturing place for their kids.”

Warren will have to defeat a long list of Democratic candidates in order to take on Trump in the 2020 general election.

