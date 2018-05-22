Teen Wolf Congressman: ‘Good Likelihood’ Dems Will Impeach Trump If We Retake the House

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) is promising that Democrats will impeach President Trump if the party wins the House in November.

“There’s a good likelihood there will be articles of impeachment” brought against Trump, Green said Tuesday while appearing on C-SPAN.

When asked about the likelihood that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) would introduce articles of impeachment against the president, Green pushed back, saying that “every member of the House is accorded the opportunity to bring up impeachment.”

“This is not something the Constitution has bestowed upon leadership,” said Green, who previously introduced two articles of impeachment that failed on the House floor. “It’s something every member has the right and privilege of doing. I am not sure that there will be members who are going to wait for someone else if that someone else, doesn’t matter who it is, is declining to do it.”

