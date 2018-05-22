True Pundit

Business Politics

Michael Cohen’s business partner may flip under plea deal

Posted on by
Share:

The business partner of President Trump’s personal lawyer, ​Michael Cohen​, has entered into a plea agreement with the state attorney general that could le​a​d to him ​cooperating in a federal probe of ​Cohen, a report said.
​​
Former New York City “Taxi King” Evgeny Freidman’s cooperation with ​authorities could put more pressure on Cohen — whose businesses are being probed by the US attorney’s office in Manhattan — to pursue a plea agreement himself on possible federal charges.

Freidman pleaded guilty in Albany Tuesday to a single count of evading $50,000 worth of taxes — despite facing four counts of criminal tax fraud and one of grand larceny.

​Under the terms of his agreement, Freidman faces five years of probation instead of 100 years in prison, according to t​he ​report i​n​ the New York Times. READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Michael Cohen's business partner, Evgeny Freidman, agrees to cooperate as part of plea deal: NYT
Michael Cohen's business partner, Evgeny Freidman, agrees to cooperate as part of plea deal: NYT

Freidman has managed taxi cabs for years for Cohen, who is under criminal investigation by federal prosecutors in New York City.

CNBC CNBC
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: