Michael Cohen’s business partner may flip under plea deal

The business partner of President Trump’s personal lawyer, ​Michael Cohen​, has entered into a plea agreement with the state attorney general that could le​a​d to him ​cooperating in a federal probe of ​Cohen, a report said.

​​

Former New York City “Taxi King” Evgeny Freidman’s cooperation with ​authorities could put more pressure on Cohen — whose businesses are being probed by the US attorney’s office in Manhattan — to pursue a plea agreement himself on possible federal charges.

Freidman pleaded guilty in Albany Tuesday to a single count of evading $50,000 worth of taxes — despite facing four counts of criminal tax fraud and one of grand larceny.

​Under the terms of his agreement, Freidman faces five years of probation instead of 100 years in prison, according to t​he ​report i​n​ the New York Times. – READ MORE

