Michael Cohen’s business partner may flip under plea deal
The business partner of President Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has entered into a plea agreement with the state attorney general that could lead to him cooperating in a federal probe of Cohen, a report said.
Former New York City “Taxi King” Evgeny Freidman’s cooperation with authorities could put more pressure on Cohen — whose businesses are being probed by the US attorney’s office in Manhattan — to pursue a plea agreement himself on possible federal charges.
Freidman pleaded guilty in Albany Tuesday to a single count of evading $50,000 worth of taxes — despite facing four counts of criminal tax fraud and one of grand larceny.
Under the terms of his agreement, Freidman faces five years of probation instead of 100 years in prison, according to the report in the New York Times. – READ MORE
Freidman has managed taxi cabs for years for Cohen, who is under criminal investigation by federal prosecutors in New York City.