Teen Whose MAGA Hat Was Ripped From His Head Gets A New One — Autographed By The Man Himself!

Hunter Richard, 16, was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat while grabbing dinner at a Whataburger in Texas when a stranger, Kino Jimenez, 30, yanked it off his head and threw a soda in his face.

But Hunter never got his hat back. Now, though, he’s got a brand new MAGA hat — and this one is signed by President Donald Trump himself.

#Update: Teen who made national news after having #MAGA hat stolen at a San Antonio fast food restaurant just got this in the mail. A hat signed by @realDonaldTrump. See the video: https://t.co/LAUcjERTNc @News4SA @KABBFOX29 pic.twitter.com/akzNSp4ps8 — Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) July 11, 2018

“I didn’t think it was going to generate the amount like what people are doing, I was looking at the comments by some people and ‘they are like this is uncalled for’ and other people are like mixed opinions but I didn’t think it would blow up to what it is now,” he said.- READ MORE

The Fourth of July, a day generally marked with patriotism and unity, was marked with conversations around a viral video of an altercation at a San Antonio Whataburger.

A man was caught on camera snatching a “Make America Great Again” hat off a teenager’s head, cursing at and throwing a drink at him, and then walking away … with the hat.

An affidavit from police states that the man allegedly approached the 16-year-old and asked why he was wearing it. The teen reportedly replied that he was supporting President Trump, and the man’s aggressive response followed.

ABC KSAT 12 caught up with Jimenez as he was released from jail on a $5,000 bond Friday. He wasn’t too keen on the cameras and at first avoided responding. However, after the cameras were off, he was more candid. KSAT 12 reports:

Once the camera was turned off, he spoke briefly, saying what happened was a lapse in judgment that was out of character for him.

Jimenez said seeing the hat had the same effect on him that a Ku Klux Klan hood would have had.

He said since the video went viral, he and his family have been receiving threats. – READ MORE

