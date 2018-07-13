Washington Post’s BOMBSHELL: Kavanaugh Had Credit Card Debt . . . And Paid It Off

Thanks to some class-A truth-seeking at The Washington Post, the unsuspecting public now knows the great scandal that President Trump has heaped upon them with his SCOTUS pick: Judge Kavanaugh once had credit card debt. But wait, there’s more (and this is truly egregious), he then had the audacity to pay it off.

After diving into judge Kavanaugh’s finances for 2016, WaPo discovered that the SCOTUS nominee had anywhere between $60,000 and $200,000 in debt, which he then paid off the following year.

The debt reportedly stemmed from three credit cards and a Thrift Savings Plan Loan, a significant portion of which came from Washington Nationals baseball season tickets he had purchased for a “handful” of friends along with his family. Another significant portion came from housing expenses, according to White House spokesman Raj Shah. By 2017, Kavanaugh paid most of it off:

The credit card debts and loan were either paid off or fell below the reporting requirements in 2017, according to the filings, which do not require details on the nature or source of such payments. Shah told The Post that Kavanaugh’s friends reimbursed him for their share of the baseball tickets and that the judge has since stopped purchasing the season tickets.

As if to further imply that something nefarious had taken place, the Post noted that “Shah did not provide the names of the friends” for whom Kavanaugh had purchased tickets.- READ MORE

Grassley said something would have to “very dramatically go wrong” for Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) to oppose the nomination.

“I think that we can’t count on any Democrats until we get the 50 votes we need, and then we’ll get five or six of them,” Grassley said. “Otherwise, I don’t think we can count on them.” – READ MORE