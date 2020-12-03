Ted Cruz urges US Supreme Court to take up Pennsylvania election challenge

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) issued a statement Tuesday urging the United States Supreme Court to hear an emergency appeal challenging the election results in the state of Pennsylvania, which was filed by fellow Republicans.

Last month, Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly (R) and GOP congressional candidate Sean Parnell filed a lawsuit in their home state that declared “universal mail-in voting unconstitutional in the state,” according to KDKA-TV, who reported that the suit, if successful, would have resulted in throwing out “the votes of the majority of Pennsylvanians who voted by mail in the Nov. 3 election.”

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court unanimously threw out the order, so Kelly and Parnell filed an emergency appeal to the U.S. high court. Sen. Cruz says the case has merit.

“This appeal raises serious legal issues, and I believe the Court should hear the case on an expedited basis,” the senator wrote, noting that “the Pennsylvania Constitution requires in-person voting, except in narrow and defined circumstances,” and that “late last year, the Pennsylvania Legislature passed a law that purported to allow universal mail-in voting, notwithstanding the Pennsylvania Constitution’s express prohibition.” – READ MORE

