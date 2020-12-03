Twitter suspends data analyst who testified that up to 300,000 fake people voted in Arizona election

Twitter on Monday suspended an account belonging to a Trump campaign witness who testified about voter irregularities at an election integrity hearing in Phoenix, Arizona.

Bobby Piton, an investment adviser and managing partner at Pre-Active Investments, LLC, was suspended by Twitter on the same day he testified that as many as 306,000 “fake people” voted in the Arizona election. He claimed that after analyzing government voter registration and census data, in his opinion the “biggest fraud in the history of our constitutional republic is taking place right before our eyes.”

A spokesperson for Twitter told TheBlaze Piton’s account “was permanently suspended for violating Twitter Rules on Platform Manipulation and Spam.” The spokesperson did not say which specific rules Piton violated. TheBlaze has asked for clarification.

Piton appeared as an expert witness at a public hearing held by Arizona state GOP lawmakers. The hearing featured members of President Donald Trump’s legal team, who presented their claims of voting irregularities and allegations of voter fraud in the Arizona election. Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and his legal adviser Jenna Ellis both attended the proceedings. – READ MORE

