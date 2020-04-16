Ted Cruz Just Obliterated Obama’s Claim That Republicans Have A ‘Propaganda Network’

Senator Ted Cruz took apart former President Barack Obama’s wild claims that Republicans have a propaganda network working to dismantle the truth.

On Tuesday, Obama made a long-awaited endorsement of Democrat Joe Biden for President. As he is known to do, Barack took a few subtle jabs at the opposition.

In what many have concluded was a shot at Fox News – the only network that at least tries to provide both sides in their reporting – Obama claimed there is a massive right-wing media complex out there aiding President Trump.

Shorter Obama: “Dems only have 8 of the 10 richest American billionaires—including Bloomberg, Bezos & the Google founders—plus Soros & Steyer. And we’ve only got ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, WaPo, NYT & just about every other newspaper in America. How can we compete on $$ and propaganda?” https://t.co/JeMXCriaAb — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 14, 2020

In providing an endorsement, Obama did what he is well-versed at doing – dividing the country during a time of crisis.

He claimed the Republican party is “not interested in progress,” but instead are “interested in power.”

“The other side has a massive war chest,” he whined. “The other side has a propaganda network with little regard for the truth.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --